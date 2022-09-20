4,413 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 585,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 375,955 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

