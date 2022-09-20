5,300 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Ern LLC

Ern LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,743. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

