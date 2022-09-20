5,923 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 896,199 shares of company stock worth $66,145,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 107,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

