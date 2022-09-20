92,047 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 3.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 2.30% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. 13,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,367. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

