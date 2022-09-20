Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 78,417 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
