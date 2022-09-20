Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

NYSE CL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

