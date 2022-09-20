Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.7% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock stock traded down $13.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,128. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $671.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

