Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.7% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock traded down $13.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,128. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $671.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.