Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Southern Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 101,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.