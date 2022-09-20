Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.30.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
