Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

