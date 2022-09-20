Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1952683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.