abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.44

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

abrdn Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.