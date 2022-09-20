Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz acquired 51,749 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $69,861.15. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 383,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,604.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $25,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larry Michael Mertz bought 51,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $69,861.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 383,411 shares in the company, valued at $517,604.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 106,749 shares of company stock valued at $156,811. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,480,823 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.