Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 153.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.