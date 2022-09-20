AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 474,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,477. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

