ADAX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (ADAX)

ADAX (ADAX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, ADAX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One ADAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ADAX has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $242,145.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ADAX Coin Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO.
Buying and Selling ADAX
