Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 275,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

