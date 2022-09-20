Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,940,000 after buying an additional 1,037,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $938,627,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,138,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,665,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

NYSE CM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

