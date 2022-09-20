Addenda Capital Inc. Has $56.64 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of TC Energy worth $56,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,629. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.28%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

