Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $315,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 107,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.34. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.