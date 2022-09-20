Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 410,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20. The company has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

