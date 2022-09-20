Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.92.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.65. 228,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,358. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.07 and its 200-day moving average is $406.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

