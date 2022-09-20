Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 4,980 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 496.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 124,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.59. The company had a trading volume of 61,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

