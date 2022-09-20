Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 8,070 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $31,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,886. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.