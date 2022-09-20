Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 12,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 531,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $586.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,292 shares of company stock worth $1,534,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.7% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

