Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.36. 102,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.07 and a 200 day moving average of $406.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

