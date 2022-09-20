Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $429.92.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

