Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Wolfe Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $470.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

