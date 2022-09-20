Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Evercore ISI

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.92.

Adobe stock opened at $296.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

