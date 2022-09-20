Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $340.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $440.00.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

