Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $340.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $440.00.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

