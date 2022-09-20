Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AAP opened at $168.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $194.44. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.