Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.56.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

