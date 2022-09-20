Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.20.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

