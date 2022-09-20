AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 278,881 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $9.88.

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Up 19.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of AEA-Bridges Impact

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $34,829,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth about $29,142,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367,262 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 647,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 340,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

