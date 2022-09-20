AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 3,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 175,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

AGM Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.