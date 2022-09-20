Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

AEM stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 166,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,821. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,710,000 after purchasing an additional 935,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

