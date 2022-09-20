Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.65. 15,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,566. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,427,000 after acquiring an additional 82,740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Agree Realty by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

