Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Has $261.48 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 1.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.46% of Spotify Technology worth $261,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,093,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. 39,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,405. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

