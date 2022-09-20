Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,200 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 537.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 4,833,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,425,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,322,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

