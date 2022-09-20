Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 48,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $214,969,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. 18,905,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,561,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

