ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.29. 56,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 78,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000.

