Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 2,072 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ambarella Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

