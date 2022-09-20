Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 2,072 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ambarella Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.52.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.