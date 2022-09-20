AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Update

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of AMCIW opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCIW. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000.

