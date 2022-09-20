America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth about $1,620,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 55.22%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Further Reading

