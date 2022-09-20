American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.64. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 3,529 shares trading hands.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

