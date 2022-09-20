American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 3.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $99,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.73. 35,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

