American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Vanguard Stock Down 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

AVD stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $592.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

