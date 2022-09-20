American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.75. 14,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

