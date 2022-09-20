Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $689.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.