Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 20th (AEM, ASAZY, EDRVF, ELUXY, ENGIY, ENQUF, EVNVY, FRFHF, IBDRY, KIGRY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 20th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 250.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 135 to SEK 120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37).

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34).

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51).

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$860.00 to C$950.00.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.10 ($14.39).

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($55.10) to €32.00 ($32.65). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55).

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 148 ($1.79) to GBX 50 ($0.60).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.