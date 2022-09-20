Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Price Target at C$5.31

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.45.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

